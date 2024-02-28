VIDEO: See who is impacted by new Leon County's new soliciting ordinance

Business owners and local advocates both say the new Leon County soliciting ordinance is specifically going after panhandlers.

Over 80 percent of businesses within the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce say panhandling an issue.

Watch the video to hear from one advocate who says the new rule will hurt Leon County's unhoused population.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new rule has passed in hopes of helping business owners but it has some wondering how it could impact others in our area.

Unwanted visitors are something Malachi Poppell deals with on a daily basis at his store Xtreme Gift and Vape Shop.

"It happens at least 2 to three times a day," Poppell said.

Specifically, panhandling from people without homes to turn to living off of Capital Circle Northeast.

Something he said can become dangerous.

"One time a gentleman tried to get in one of my customers cars to ask for a ride home in the passenger seat," Poppell said.

That's why he was happy to hear about a new Leon County ordinance passed last week.

Commissioners voted to enforce no soliciting signage with a $500 fine or jail.

The ordinance said soliciting is defined as "...the act of requesting something of value whether tangible or intangible."

Those actions could include asking for donations for charity, selling products, asking people for their time for a survey or panhandling.

The example of Girl Scouts selling cookies was even mentioned in the meeting.

Commissioner Rick Minor did amend the ordinance to allow political canvassers the right to remain on the property.

County Attorney Chasity O'steen said it would be dealt with on a case by case basis.

"Enforcement is up to law enforcement," O'steen said. "There is prosecutorial discretion."

Enforcement that some like advocate Robert Lee worry will target Leon County's unhoused population.

"Even though other people are going to be tied up in the issue, they are very likely in the position to afford a lawyer," Lee said. "Somebody who is unhoused cannot."

He said this will make it hard for people with no place to turn to find safety.

"It's just further pushing people out of the public eye where they won't be seen," Lee said. "If they're in a situation where it's very hot and they have a medical emergency, they're going to be out in the woods somewhere and it's going to lead to people dying."

His group, Food Not Bombs, will continue to give out food and hygiene products in the wake of the new rule.

Poppell said even though many panhandlers are not violent or causing issues, this new rule will allow him to ensure the safety of customers.

"It's definitely needed at least in my location," Poppell said. "We're on the northeast side which is the more upscale area, so I can't imagine how it is needed in other parts of town."

Business owners that want to put up a sign have to provide it themselves. It will work as long as it’s in a clear spot and says no soliciting “...according to SEC. 12-82, LEON COUNTY CODE OF LAWS.”

