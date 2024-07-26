VIDEO: Resurge of COVID-19 cases affects neighbors across the country, including here in the Big Bend

A recent, national spike of COVID-19 cases is affecting neighbors in the Big Bend.

Leon County saw a significant increase from May to July.

Watch the video to hear local health experts explain the reasoning behind the spike and what neighbors can do to stay healthy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The week of May 10th, Leon County had 19 cases of COVID-19 reported.

As of last week, that number has jumped to 239!

I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Northeast Tallahassee Neighborhood.

As COVID-19 cases climb, I'm checking with the experts to find out why and what you can do to stay healthy.

Dr. Del Carter, Family Medicine Resident Physician at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare - “Certainly nationally, there has been an increase in the rate of COVID-19 cases and people who are having symptomatic infections.”

A recent spike of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. is raising questions.

According to the CDC, the level of COVID-19 viral activity in wastewater is ‘Very High’ in the state of Florida, even surpassing the national trend earlier this month.

Dr. Carter - “Locally here in Leon County, we’re seeing a rise in mild symptomatic infections but thankfully, severe infection has been very uncommon.”

I turned to the experts at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, who say they’ve noticed the trend, but at this point hospitalizations are still very low.

I asked what could cause a sudden spike like this.

Dr. Carter - “The life cycle of viruses. Bacteria are always trying to find ways to continue living just like we try to continue living.”

Dr. Del Carter tells me viral variations are mostly to blame.

Dr. Carter - “Over time they will make changes that make them more readily available to live and keep on infecting individuals.”

Although the Big Bend is feeling the surge in cases, experts say it’s not time to panic.

I checked in with the folks at HCA Florida Capital Hospital, who say times like this just call for special attention on prevention.

Deborah Krauser, Interim Chief Nursing Officer at HCA Florida Capital Hospital - “First of all, you want to try to stay away from sick people. Secondly, good hand hygiene.. so washing with soap and water or sanitizing when you can’t wash with soap and water. Thirdly, immunize.”

The CDC says staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines significantly lowers the risk of getting very sick, being hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19.

In Northeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27.

