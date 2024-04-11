VIDEO: Feet of water floods businesses, homes and roads in Northeast Tallahassee

Homes, businesses and part of Captial Circle NE flooded with feet of water from overnight storms.

A car lot saw water up to many of their vehicle's doors.

Watch the video to hear from one neighbor who encountered the water on the road:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors tell me they were shocked to wake up to over two feet of water at their businesses, on the road and in their homes.

A car lot that looks pretty normal as of Thursday afternoon but this was what the owner saw as he came into work earlier in the day.

Feet of water flooded into businesses and across the road Wednesday morning off of Capital Circle Northeast and Centerville Road.

Shannon Lord ran into the problem driving back from the gym around 6 in the morning.

She passed her office at Fenn Chiropractic.

"There was massive flooding," Lord said. "I was nervous to drive through it and didn't know what else to do, so I looked to my right and our entire plaza parking lot was flooded."

She was driving before crews came to block off parts of Capital Circle Northeast submerged by water.

Lord shared these photos with me of debris blocking storm drains and water coming into their business.

Despite a little bit of water by their door, she says her office faired well.

"The office didn't get any damage, we were very lucky and blessed in that regard but I know there's a lot of other businesses in the area that weren't as lucky," Lord said.

People who weren't as lucky: employees and the owner of David Lloyd Autos.

Several of their cars were flooded to the door early Thursday morning.

I spoke with their owner, David Lloyd Charroin.

He declined an interview, but he told me he spent his day calling insurance and assessing the damage to his cars.

Right next door, the Circle K saw feet of water over their gas pumps.

Off camera, the manager told me they were closed to clean up for much of the morning.

Around noon, their gas pumps opened back up.

Lord said it's unlike anything she's ever seen. "I was shocked. I was not expecting it. My boss and our practice have been here for 20 plus. Where we're at in this plaza has been here for 15 years and it's never happened here before."

It wasn't just businesses impacted.

Off of Doomar Drive, a neighbor shared these photos with me of his family's back porch and yard.

Their cars also saw some water damage.

Lord said she is just glad the water went away quickly and no one was hurt.

"Thankfully, there weren't a lot of people on the roads because it could've gotten really haywire really fast," Lord said.

Many people in our area saw damage to cars.

If you did, experts with State Farm say you should check your oil dipstick, change oil and transmission fluid and look for water marks in the car to see how far up it came and of course file an insurance claim if you're able.

