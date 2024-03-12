USPS to invest $5 million in Tallahassee service, why some say more needs to be done

The United States Postal Service is investing $5 million into improving delivery service in Tallahassee.

The money will be used for modernization and maintenance at the South Adams Street sorting facility.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The United States Postal Service is investing millions in our area as neighbors still see issues with their mail in Tallahassee.

This as many neighbors are still experiencing issues with their mail service.

Neighbor Vicki Eddy has been relying on the United States postal service since she moved to Northeast Tallahassee.

"Way back in the 80s when we first moved here, you could actually leave money in your mailbox and they'd leave you stamps for you," Eddy said.

She no longer trusts putting money in the mailbox after she dropped a seven thousand dollar check off to this drop box at the Centerville Road Post Office.

"I checked and the payee had been washed out, a young man had put his name in there and signed the back and ran it through his account," Eddy said.

I met with her at Pimlico Park to not only discuss her stolen mail, but also the $5 million investment USPS is making to improve mail sorting and delivery in Tallahassee.

USPS announced last week that they will they'll be working to modernize the sorting facility on South Adams Street.

I've been following issues with missing mail for six months.

A spokesperson told me in an email the investment will create quote "...streamlined package processing and distribution capabilities in the local market..." and that "delivery will be enhanced."

It's news that Eddy said she was happy to hear.

"I am glad they're doing that because our mail should be delivered, but now we need this handled," Eddy said.

Commissioner Brian Welch agreed.

"That doesn't really address the alleged criminal activities with stolen checks," Welch said.

After working on this issue for a year, he said this new investment is progress.

"When you're dealing with the United State Postal Service, it's a big entity and I am glad we have been able to kick the shins of the giant and make a little bit of noise," Welch said. "It's a step in the right direction."

USPS did tell me last week in a statement quote "This type of alleged behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated."

I asked Eddy what she hopes happens next.

"If we don't investigate it, if we don't get cameras, if we don't try to resolve it, then the people who are doing this are going to say hmm, nobody cares," Eddy said.

You can report issues with stolen or missing mail to USPS on their website here.