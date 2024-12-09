Trooper, the dog abandoned on I-75, adjusts to new home; how his story will help others

Trooper, the bull terrier left on I-75 during Hurricane Milton evacuations, now is living in Parkland, Florida.

His family hopes his rescue inspires others to adopt.

Watch the video to hear how he is doing:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Chances are, you've probably heard the story of Trooper, a dog who was abandoned on a Florida highway as Hurricane Milton neared the state.

After a stay in Leon County, he is adjusting to a new home.

With his rescue getting national attention, leaders with the Leon County Humane Society said they hope his story inspires others to adopt.

"He's funny, he's lovable," Carla Spina said. "He loves to be scratched and hugged and rubbed."

That's how Carla and Frank Spina describe their new dog, Trooper.

Just two months ago, the bull terrier was found here on I-75 chained to a pole as Hurricane Milton approached Florida.

His original owner: arrested for aggravated animal cruelty.

"Immediately, our response to each other was 'we need to get him,'" Spina said.

Trooper was taken to the Leon County Humane Society after that rescue.

Despite being seven-and-a-half hours away, the Spinas knew they were the right family.

"She just kept emailing them and eventually sent them a letter, a three-page letter outlining our 33 years of experience with this breed alone," Frank said.

Director of the Leon County Humane Society Lisa Glunt said the choice was clear.

"Trooper made his own decision," Glunt said. "Within a few minutes, he was actually choosing Frank the husband more than any of us out there."

Glunt said many other animals need a home.

"Just like Trooper, we were able to find a home that he landed into well," Glunt said. "You'd be surprised at how many animals come in house trained, crate trained, great with kids that just need a place to go."

Tyler Darling knows that all too well.

He got his dog Dutton Friday and said he is perfect.

"They need love and they have a lot of love to give," Darling said. "I say give them a shot."

That's why the Spinas gave Trooper a shot.

They said he is learning lots in his new home with his new sister Dallas.

"We've been training Trooper to sleep in bed which from where he started, it's night and day because he was probably sleeping on concrete outside," Frank said.

With his story making national news, the Spinas hope it inspires others.

"There are so many other animals that need to be adopted," Carla said.

If you decide to be a hero for a local animal, your new pet will come spayed or neutered and have a number of initial vaccinations to give them a healthy head start.

