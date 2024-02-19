Traffic data shows crash hotspot in NE Tallahassee; what neighbors say is to blame

Traffic data shows a pattern of crashes on Killarney Way near Thomasville Road.

Neighbors living in the area say speeding is an issue.

Watch to find out how you can request more patrols in your area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After seeing talk online about speeding in our area, I decided to ask neighbors what they've noticed.

Neighbors I spoke with told me many drive fast near a community park in the heart of Killearn Estates.

Neighbor Kelli Dillon said she has lived off of Killarney Way since 2017.

"It's a great neighborhood," Dillon said. "It's a wonderful place, love our neighbors."

But she said there is one draw back to the location.

"Getting out of our driveway can be a bit treacherous," Dillon said.

It's an area right off of Thomasville Road.

Data from FDOTshows the area is a hotspot for crashes and traffic accidents.

Dillon showed me one part of the road she says has caused some trouble for drivers.

"We've seen a couple of wrecks outside of the park next door," Dillon said.

Killarney park is where many neighbors like Weston Petkovsek take their kids.

He said he notices speeding on this road often.

"This is one of those roads that's a lot faster than it should be," Petkovsek said. "Hardly anyone seems to do the speed limit."

The speed limit here: 30 miles per hour.

He said he doesn't live in Killearn Estates, but sees similar issues near his home in Waverley Hills.

"A lot of people cut through to Thomasville Road from Meridian and they go pretty quickly through there. Same issues, you gotta watch out," he said.

Dillon said the speeding in her neighborhood has only increased.

"We're the cut through to Centerville and the more that area builds up, it gets a little heavier," Dillon said.

Dillon agreed that drivers need to be careful.

"It only takes a second to go slower but it can also take a second to really cause some damage and you can't take that back if a child gets hurt," Dillon said.

LCSO Public Information Officer Angela Sherrod said neighbors can report streets with speeding issues to the sheriffs office ontheir website or mobile app.

