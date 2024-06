TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said Thomasville Road northbound at Cherokee Plantation Road is closed due to a traffic crash. The crash involves at least one fatality according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident map.

FHP said they were dispatched to the crash at 2:38 p.m. and arrived on scene 2:50 p.m.

Leon County Sheriff's Office said they'll send an update when the road is open again.