TPD: One man dead following motorcycle crash Sunday morning

One person is dead following a motorcycle crash that happened Sunday morning in Tallahassee.

Tallahassee Police said it happened around 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of North Blair Stone Road and Mahan Drive.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

A motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Blair Stone Rd. approaching Mahan Dr. at approximately 10:40 a.m., when he suddenly lost control and crashed. Witnesses on scene called 911, and arriving officers located the driver, an adult male, in the median. Life saving measures were attempted, however; the driver sadly succumbed to his injuries on scene. The roadway was closed for several hours as TPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit investigated the single vehicle accident. There is no additional information to release at this time and there will be no further updated.