UPDATE: TPD investigating suspicious death of a minor at the Casa Bella Inn

UPDATE 1 P.M.

TPD released updated information regarding this incident saying, "the Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a suspicious death investigation at the Casa Bella Inn located at 2850 Apalachee Parkway. At approximately 11:30 am, officers responded to the location and located a juvenile male who was unfortunately deceased."

ORIGINAL STORY:



Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Casa Bella Inn & Suites along Apalachee Parkway.

The call about the incident came in just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Read theTPD news release about the investigation below.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation at the Casa Bella Inn located at 2850 Apalachee Parkway. At approximately 11:30 am, officers responded to the location and located a juvenile male who was unfortunately deceased.

TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit has been notified and is responding to the scene. This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.