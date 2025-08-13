TPD expands School Zone Speed Enforcement camera locations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department increased the number of active school zone speed enforcement cameras in Tallahassee as students started their first day of school on Aug. 11.



The Tallahassee Police Department says cameras are active in seven locations, including Gilchrist Elementary School, Raa Middle School, Rudiger Elementary School, Roberts Elementary School, Hartsfield Elementary School, Desoto Trail Elementary School and Riley Elementary School. That number will soon increase to 26 school districts in the city.

At least 6,200 drivers were issued tickets for speeding in just two school zones between March 28 and May 22.

Watch the video to see how these cameras work.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Behind nearly every school zone sign in Tallahassee, you’ll find this.

It’s a speed detection camera operated by the Tallahassee Police Department.

Cameras operate 30 minutes before and after school and throughout the entire school day.

It flags drivers going at least 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit.

“When the yellow beacon is flashing, whether that turns the speed limit to 15 or 20, we'll enforce at that time, and then when the light does turn off, the speed limit goes to 25, 30, then we'll still enforce the 11 over speed limit at that time,” TPD Lieutenant Zach Lyne said.

Earlier this year, active cameras in just two school zones issued more than 6200 tickets.

Lyne says the goal is simple: To get everyone to slow down.

“It’s all about the safety of our children in our schools and the people that work around schools, and it's also about changing driving behavior in the city limits of Tallahassee,” he said.

The department plans to have cameras up in at least 26 school zones.

Those who are caught speeding will receive a $100 dollar fine.

For the month of August, only warnings will be issued. Fines begin in September.

Police say that information collected from these new cameras will also help determine whether an area needs more enforcement or additional patrols.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.