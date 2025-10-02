TPD expands pedestrian and cyclist safety efforts

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Police say Tallahassee consistently ranks among the top 10 Florida cities for traffic crashes. TPD officers are conducting proactive patrols again this year to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe.



Fifteen pedestrians have already been injured this year, with two fatalities.

High-visibility enforcement will target crash-prone corridors. Officers will emphasize education but could also issue citations.

Watch the video to learn where TPD will focus these new safety patrols.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Tallahassee Police Department is once again ramping up its safety protocols to protect pedestrians and bicyclists.

So far this year, 15 pedestrians have been injured in crashes, two fatally. To address the problem, TPD is extending its High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) program for the sixth year in a row.

The program focuses on educating drivers about pedestrian and cyclist safety while also issuing warnings or citations for traffic violations.

These crash-prone areas are included in the enforcement effort:



North Monroe Street from Turia Drive to Lake Shore Drive

Lake Bradford Road from Hernando Drive to Gaine Street

West Gaines Street from Lake Bradford Road to Stone Valley

West Pensacola Street from Cactus Street to Mabry Street

West Tennessee Street from High Road to Woodward Avenue

East Orange Avenue from South Monroe Street to Tartary Drive

West Tennessee Street from Nashville Drive to Bicycle Road

Thomasville Road from Timberlane Road to Village Square Boulevard

Apalachee Parkway from Executive Center Drive to Idlewild Drive



