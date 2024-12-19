TMH experiences technology system outage, affecting network and phone lines

MH experienced a technology system outage affecting computer networks and phone lines.

The incident is not related to a cyber event and standard downtime procedures are in place.

Main hospital and emergency centers are operational, accepting trauma, stroke, NICU, and STEMI patients.

TMH Physician Partner practices remain open and are seeing scheduled patients.

Full operational status is expected within 12-48 hours.

On December 19, 2024, TMH experienced a disruption in our technology systems affecting the computer network and phone - this is not related to a cyber event. Our teams took immediate action to ensure the safety of our patients and have gone into standard downtime procedures. Colleagues have attempted to reach all scheduled patients with updates on surgeries and procedures.

Our main hospital and emergency centers remain operational and are accepting the following patients: trauma, stroke, NICU and STEMIs (heart attack). All TMH Physician Partner practices remain open and are seeing already scheduled patients.

At this time, no inbound or outbound phone calls can be made via our main phone lines of the hospital, TMH Physician Partners practices, or clinical locations. If you have a loved one who is an inpatient, you can continue to call their room directly using the process below:

Main hospital (medical/surgical units): dial 431-1+ room number

Mustain Building (ICU units): dial 431-1155, press 1 for extension, followed by 8+four digit room number.

We anticipate being fully operational in 12-48 hours. For updates follow us on social media and TMH.ORG/News