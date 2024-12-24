TMH celebrates holidays with NICU babies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The NICU babies arrived at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and got a holiday makeover just in time for the holidays.

These little miracles are growing stronger daily and preparing for their first Christmas.

As they work toward going home soon, we spoke with Nicole Duncan, director of Children's Services, who shared what TMH has planned for this special time of year

“We have one of our nurses who several years ago, Amanda, started a great program that allows, we get parental permission first, of course. And then we have all kinds of costumes that all the NICU nurses work together. And they put these little babies in costumes and are able to post them on social media so that’s one of the fun things we do to kind of since they can’t have their baby home with them and they are able to celebrate here, so that’s one thing we do in the NICU.

Also in pediatrics, we’ve already done a couple of things, we’ve had both the fire department and the police department dressed as Santa so again, that’s a big hit for our kids who have to be here during the holiday season.”

Duncan said programs like these help parents and children feel celebrated and give them something to look forward to this Christmas.

