Thomasville Road I-10 interchange work continues beyond original completion date

Crews have been working for over a year to add three new lanes to the eastbound exit ramp to Thomasville Road.

The right turn lane and a noise wall have been constructed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you take I-10 often, you may have noticed the changes at exit 203 in Tallahassee.

A new lane has been added to the Thomasville Road Captial Circle interchange, but FDOT is continuing work on other additions.

Fresh asphalt has gone in for a new right turn lane off at the eastbound exit 203 ramp.

It's an area driver Pete Daniel said can get backed up.

"Thomasville Road is a notoriously bad choke point," Daniel said.

FDOT data shows on average more than 70,000 take this exit daily.

Back ups like Daniel described are why the FDOT started this project back in June of 2023.

It was originally set to be completed in the summer of 2024.

FDOT Public Information Director Ian Satter told me via phone call the project will now wrap up near the end of 2024.

Crews are still working on adding an additional left turn lane and another to go straight to Raymond Diehl Road.

All of this work has cost less than FDOT originally estimated.

When I covered this in July of 2023, FDOT leaders told me it would cost $14.9 million.

Now, Satter said it will cost $11.8 million.

Daniel said he is glad the issue with the ramp has been recognized.

"That ramp has been narrow as long as I've known," Daniel said. "I don't find it fun."

He said he is unsure if the work will solve the problem.

"We'll have to wait and see," Daniel said.

He said there is one problem that FDOT may not be able to fix.

"People don't know how to drive on I-10," Daniel said.

You may have also noticed crews working on a wall near this exit.

The goal of that project is to reduce noise from the highway for students and staff at Gilchrist Elementary.

