The Oasis Center virtual holiday auction supporting women & girls

The Oasis Center for Women and Girls virtual holiday auction will run through December 8th. You can view the auction items here.

Money raised helps The Oasis Center support programs like after hours counseling for mothers in Leon County.

Watch the video to hear Executive Director Kelly Otte talk about the community support for this year's event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This holiday season, you have the chance to help support women and girls here in Tallahassee and knock a few things off the Christmas list too.

The Oasis Center for Women and Girls annual virtual holiday auction is happening right now. For 18 years, Oasis has provided resources to women and girls with funding through events like this. This auction will help support free after-hours counseling for mothers in Tallahassee, along with supporting other initiatives like providing free period products in schools.

We spoke to Executive Director Kelly Otte about how the community has rallied together to help support this year's event.

"There are over 220 items in the auction so it's huge! It's much bigger than it was last year, and in part, that's really due to about 5 significant donors. It shows their heart, and it feels wonderful to be supported like that."

The auction goes until December 8th at 9 pm. You can check out the auction on the Oasis Facebook page.

