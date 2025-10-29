The Oasis Center for Women & Girls aims to help clients ahead of the loss of SNAP benefits

CITY HERE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Oasis Center for Women & Girls is asking neighbors to give a helping hand ahead of families not receiving SNAP benefits on Friday.



With the stoppage affecting 85 families at the center, they are asking for neighbors to donate nonperishable food items, canned goods, and even feminine hygiene products.

Oasis encourages community members to donate through their Amazon wishlist or drop off items at the center, open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oasis Community Services is stepping up to help families in need as SNAP benefits pause. The organization calculated that more than 85 local families could use extra support, so they launched a food and supply drive.

Volunteers have been collecting non-perishable food items and feminine hygiene products—essential items that women sometimes have to choose between and groceries.

The community has responded strongly, donating through Amazon and dropping off items directly at the center.

Oasis says the drive is ongoing, and families are grateful for the relief, especially for those trying to stretch SNAP benefits.

"We realized a lot of our families when we calculated it was over 85 families that were in need of well, they were on SNAP benefits, so we realized, like, okay, if we're not gonna do it, then who else is gonna step up? I know a lot of agencies are trying to do their part, and I think everybody is trying to do the best that they can, so we are an addition," said Women's Counselor Raven James.

Every donation helps ensure families get the food and essentials they need.

