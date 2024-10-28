The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints now has a Tallahassee location

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints held a media Open House on Monday/

This temple will serve 30,000 members within the area.

Watch the video to hear from one member about the importance of this temple being close to home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There's a new temple in our Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood that's welcoming in neighbors to see what they're all about.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints now has a Tallahassee, Florida location.

In fact, this temple is the 202nd across the world for its members and will serve around 30,000 neighbors in the area.

On Monday, church officials held an open house for media.

Beth Sunderstrom is a member of the church, and she shares the importance of finally having a temple close to home.

"So, when I was a child the closest temple was Atlanta Georgia, and I would go about once a year to attend the temple but now having the temple this close means that I can go more often." said Sunderstrom.

Starting next month on November 4th members of the community are encouraged to swing by the temple to see what all the church has to offer.

Open house will take place over the course of 3-weeks.