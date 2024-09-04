Tallahassee woman dead following Tuesday night crash on Mahan Drive; FHP explains what happened

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers investigated a deadly crash involving a pedestrian late Tuesday night.

According to FHP, it happened on Mahan Drive near the intersection of Powderhorn Avenue in Leon County.

FHP said the involved vehicle was traveling eastbound on Mahan drive and collided with a 37-year-old woman from Tallahassee who was in the roadway for unknown reasons.

FHP confirmed the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries from the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene. Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by Leon County Sheriff’s Deputies and Leon County EMS.

