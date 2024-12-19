Over 10,000 Amazon employees went on strike after a failed collective bargaining agreement.

Local Teamsters union shows solidarity with nationwide Amazon worker protests.

Watch the video to see what the local Teamster chapter is demanding from Amazon. Tallahassee Teamsters show solidarity with Amazon workers on strike

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A show of solidarity with picketing Amazon workers nationwide. I'm Alberto Camargo in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood. Learning how this is a small part of protests across the country.

Labor union Teamsters says over 10,000 Amazon employees went on strike in the United States Thursday. This comes after a collective bargaining agreement was not reached by the December 15 deadline. Lavon Lindsey of the local Teamsters chapter says Amazon didn't even come to the table to negotiate.

"We're here to send a message to Amazon that they're not above the law. The law says these are their employees and they have formed a union. We're the representatives and we're willing to bargain for these employees all over the country."

Lindsey and a handful of others picketed outside the fulfillment center in solidarity with the workers on strike nationwide. The local Teamsters chapter based in Mobile, Alabama says it has 350 members in the Tallahassee area, but none currently work at Amazon.

An Amazon spokesperson told the Associated Press:

"Teamsters have actively threatened, intimidated, and attempted to coerce Amazon employees and third-party drivers to join them, which is illegal and is the subject of multiple pending unfair labor practice charges against the union."

Amazon Workers near 5 major US Cities go on strike ahead of holidays

Lindsey says this protest is not impacting operations at this fulfillment center. I reached out to a local Amazon spokesperson here in Tallahassee but did not immediately get a response. In Northeast Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

