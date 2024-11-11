Tallahassee neighbors meet a need for service community on Veterans Day

Big Bend Continuum of Care data shows that there are more than 90 veterans who are homeless in the Big Bend.

The team at Skate World collected hygiene products to give to the Tallahassee Veterans Village.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When you think of Veteran's Day, you may think of parades held to honor our service men and women.

That's how many like Gulf War veteran Daniel Summers and his son Khristian celebrated the military community.

"If it ain't for us, there's nothing," Summers said.

Neighbors up Northeast realize that.

Many are putting on some skates to pay it forward.

"We just wanted a way to give back," said Skate World manager Nicole Bisping. "We all know veterans whether it's in our families, a neighbor or a friend."

Bisping's team at Skate World collected hygiene products to donate to area veterans in need.

"We called Veteran's Village and they said this is what we need," Bisping said.

Tallahassee Veteran's Village gives homeless veterans in our area a safe home.

According to the Big Bend Continuum of Care, there are about 92 homeless veterans in our neighborhoods.

Bisping said these donations go to the veterans living at the village.

"There's always a positive feeling about it," Bisping said. "Lots of thank yous and sometimes not even a thank you that's verbal. Maybe, it's a 'thank you' you see right in their eyes."

She said neighbors giving donations have been telling her….

"Hey, thank you for helping me find something good to do today," Bisping said.

Back on Monroe Street, Summers and his son said they hope efforts like the drive showed the veteran community...

"We love all of them," Khristian said.

While Monday was Veterans Day, Leon County helps those who served year long with their Veteran Emergency Assistance Program.

Veterans that are experiencing a crisis can get temporary help with basic needs like housing, food and transportation.

