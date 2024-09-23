Tallahassee hardware stores stock up on supplies ahead of potential tropical system

Neighbors in Northeast Tallahassee are working to be ready for whatever tropical weather may be coming their way.

Hardware stores are stocking up on storm supplies.

Watch the video above to see how you can be ready.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors aren't taking any chances as we watch a potential storm heading toward the Gulf of Mexico. I’m Kendall Brandt your NR in NE Tallahassee.

I’m taking a look at how neighbors are prepping their storm kits we monitor the tropics.

Danielle Mullins says she and others at the Killearn Ace Hardware are working to help neighbors to prepare. "We've got some generators on hand already. We've got gas cans that we've been ordering,"

The assistant manager says they're already seeing people come in for storm supplies. "It's definitely picked up as far as propane traffic goes and people looking for generators as well. We go through a lot of batteries and flashlights as well."

It's something neighbors are used to after we saw a flood in April, tornadoes in May and Hurricane Debby about a month ago.

"You have the people who are overly cautious of course and then you have the people who are just wanting to be prepared."

Preparation is why emergency management director Kevin Peters says it's important to have items like sandbags, food and light sources. "Heavy rainfall is certainly a part of the forecast. We want people to be prepared to protect their homes."

He says the time to do that is now. "The storm will be here before the end of the week. We need to prepare now for the storm."

With expectations of more neighbors coming in in the next few days, Mullins says they are keeping their shelves stocked. "So far, we're doing good on supplies and we have a truck coming Wednesday so we're ordering up as well."

Her recommendation on how to prepare: "Just to have extra supplies on hand, bottled water of course. People are wanting to get portable radios so they can keep up to date with the news and everything."

Remember to only buy what you need so supplies are available to other neighbors.