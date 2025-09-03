Tallahassee commissioners to discuss new fire service rate proposal, speed school zone cameras Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — City of Tallahassee commissioners will look at a new proposal for a fire service fee hike, set at a lower rate of increase at 10%.



The proposed rate comes in response to Leon County commissioners who rejected any rate increases in August.

The proposed rate would amount to a $2.01 monthly increase for most residents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

But the city says the county’s vote is forcing them to postpone the construction of fire stations 15 and 17 and adjust Tallahassee Fire Department’s budget for next year by suspending all costs for vehicles, construction and equipment for both stations.

The city will also determine who and what properties are exempt.

ABC 27 told you in July that churches don’t have to pay the fee for its designated “place of worship.”

But commissioners can choose to eliminate it, increasing the fire fund by about $1 million and lower the rate of increase, or exempt all religious properties.

Also, as enforcement begins this month, the Tallahassee Police Department will reveal the number of drivers caught by school zone speed cameras – 6,629 in just two zones between March and June.

It generated a total of $435,000.

This year, more zones will be active 30 minutes before and after school and during the school day.

Drivers going 11 miles or more over the posted speed limit will face a $100 fine this time if caught.

The meeting starts Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The meeting will also serve as the city’s first budget public hearing.

