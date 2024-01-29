Tallahassee businesses see issues with mail delivery as leaders push for investigation

Mail issues are persisting for local businesses as state leaders ask for an investigation into USPS mail service in Northeast Leon County.

An employee with Esposito Garden Center said their mail often gets delivered to another business on a different street.

Watch the video to hear why she says it can impact business.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One employee at Esposito Garden Center tells me their mail is often doesn’t arrive or shows up late.

It’s an issue I’ve been following as state leaders are calling for an investigation into the mail service in Leon County.

HR Direcotr at Esposito Mary Suggs handles their mail.

"We have not been happy with the mail service," Suggs said.

Suggs said the mail the garden center receives, including checks from customers paying for lawn service, is often late.

"They're not coming until weeks after they have been sent or even in some cases it's been months," Suggs said.

She even has a new routine when it comes to getting the business's mail from the postal service.

"We have one company we swap mail with because they regularly deliver our mail to a pool company nearby," Suggs said. "She actually drives over here to pick up her mail and bring us ours."

It's an issue I have been following since November.

Something Commissioner Brian Welch told me has been ongoing over the last year.

"We reported 60, 80 complaints that we got when we asked people to let us know," Welch said.

He said there is a new problem many neighbors are facing.

"Check theft. Checks they are mailing to people, to businesses that aren't getting there and are somehow getting cashed," Welch said.

Something now brought to the attention of the USPS Inspector General, after Welch told US House Representative Neal Dunn about the issues.

"He said that was his next step, he was going to be in contact with the postmaster general up in Washington," Welch said.

Monday morning, I reached out to the postal service about the latest round of issues.

In an emailed statement, they told me in part “We always want to hear from customers who have concerns regarding the quality of their mail service."

As more people get involved, Suggs sent this message.

"I hope that it improves, that we get mail on a daily basis and in a more timely manner," Suggs said.

If you’re experiencing issues with your mail delivery, you can call USPS at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or stop by your local post office. Click herefor a list of locations near you.

