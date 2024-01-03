Tallahassee bar tips dry up as more people try 'dry January'

Dry January is impacting area bars and breweries like Ology Brewing Company and Growler Country.

People who participate in the trend give up alcohol for the first month of the year for health.

Watch the video to see why one local patron is asking people to tip their bartenders extra this month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thousands are giving up drinking for "dry January."

Neighbors tell me the trend is having an impact on those behind the bar.

"The unfortunate reality is that many of the people who work in the breweries, they rely on tips to pay their rent."

I spoke with the owner of Ology Brewing Company who told me January is a tough month for his business. Nick Walker said his love for beer pushed him to open Ology Brewing Company in 2015.

"I love the science of it and the art of creating beer but then I had two friends that said 'Lets do this, let's start a business,'" Walker said.

He has noticed something in the seven years they have been open. I asked him if he notices any changes in business due to dry January.

"Oh, yeah," Walker said. "January is our slowest month."

Dry January is a trend that started the year before Walker opened his doors.

It's when people give up alcohol for the first month of the year to improve their health.

Polling by Civic Science shows 27 percent of Americans 21 and older surveyed a very likely to take part in Dry January this year.

The figure last year was 24 percent last year.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine says reducing or eliminating alcohol intake can significantly reduce the risk of oral or esophagus cancer.

Doctor Jennifer Ashton told ABC News it's something everyone should consider.

"I am strongly considering taking my three to four drinks a week down to zero just for the cancer risk reduction," Ashton said.

Local craft beer lover and member of the Tallahassee Beer Society Luke Flynt said there are some other things to also consider.

"Many of the people who work in the breweries, they rely on tips to pay their rent, to pay their power bill," Flynt said.

Flynt made a post on Facebook reminding people to support their local bartenders.

He said the health benefits of cutting back are important, but there are other ways to support neighbors without drinking more.

"In a month where there might not be as many customers, it's important for everybody that does come in to tip and to tip exuberantly," Flynt said.

Owner of Growler Country Tap Room Mario Fernandez said many places like his don't see as many customers coming through the door.

He said there are other factors that make business hard for those selling drinks.

"People just in general spend a lot of money for Christmas. They may have decided to be more frugal, not just to not drink."

With the help of people like Flynt, Walker said they will do okay this January.

He says community support is what gets them through.

"It's the world," Walker said. "We wouldn't be open if we didn't have people like Luke."

If you're looking to give up alcohol for January, you can still support local businesses like Ology by buying a coffee, some food or merchandise.

