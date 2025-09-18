Tallahassee Ballet returns for a new, exciting season of dance & music

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Ballet is leaping into a new season.



The ballet's 35th Evening of Music & Dance will start the season this weekend. There will be performances on September 19th & 21st. You can purchase tickets here for this weekend and the entire season.

The Tallahassee Ballet School currently serves as a training ground for 300 students from across the country.

Watch the video to hear how the ballet is making a difference in our communities off the stage with programs for children.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For decades, the Tallahassee Ballet has graced stages with shows made to inspire .

Now the ballet is preparing to return for a new season .

The ballet dates back to the 1970s and has grown tremendously since its start.

Today, the ballet is made up of 50 youth and adult dancers.

The organization is a training ground for hundreds, starting with students as young as 18 months.

A program that's attracted dancers from all across the United States.

"We go into Title I and 21st-century schools and provide after-school dance instruction free of charge to anyone who would like to partake. That is a program that is really near and dear to my heart. Those students may not have the opportunity to ever take dance classes, so the fact that we are able to go into their schools and provide that for them, I think, is a wonderful opportunity.

Friday, the ballet will start the season with its 35th evening of music and dance.

The performance will take you back in time with choreography from the past and present times.

This is a tradition for the ballet going back to the 90s.

It's a collaboration between the ballet and the Florida State School of Music.

Chief Executive Officer Lauren Hernandez says it's also a great introduction to the ballet.

"It's a really nice mix of classical ballet, contemporary ballet, neoclassical ballet as well as the partnership with the school of music, you do get live music as well, of course, as our dancers on stage performing exciting, different works. It's just a great way for someone to get immersed in the ballet getting to see so many different styles while also getting to experience live music.

There are two shows this weekend.

One on Friday night and again on Sunday afternoon at the Opperman Music Hall.

Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased at Tallahassee ballet dot org.

The ballet's next big performance will be The Nutcracker in December.

