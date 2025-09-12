Suspect arrested in local bank robbery after joint investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The man suspected of robbing a bank on Thomasville Road in Tallahassee has been arrested in Bay County.



Leon County deputies responded to a bank robbery alarm on Sept. 10.

LCSO and Bay County Sheriff's deputies collaborated on the case.

Daniel Vincent, 44, arrested and booked for robbery.

Vincent will be extradited to face charges in Leon County.

FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

Deputies confirmed the bank had been robbed and the suspect had fled the scene.

Detectives from the LCSO Violent Crimes Unit and Forensic Specialists with the Crime Scene Unit arrived and assumed the investigation. Investigative leads indicated the suspect was traveling to Bay County.

LCSO detectives traveled to Panama City, where they collaborated with Bay County Sheriff's Office deputies to conduct a joint investigation that resulted in LCSO obtaining an arrest warrant for robbery, and within hours, Bay County deputies located the suspect and his vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Vincent, 44, of Aurora, Ill., was arrested by BCSO and booked into the Bay County Jail for robbery. Vincent will be extradited to Leon County to face charges.

