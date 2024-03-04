"Somebody knows something": Tallahassee neighbor says mail was stolen at USPS office

One neighbor says nine envelopes she sent at the Centerville Road Post Office never arrived to to their destination.

She says a large check was washed of it's information and cashed.

Watch the video to hear from USPS on their response to her allegation:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Northeast Tallahassee neighbor Kelly Vinson said her mail never arrived to it's destination. Instead, she said it was stolen.

Working as a realtor, Vinson said she sends out a lot in the mail.

"I did send some gift cards out to some customers in the beginning of January, and they never made it," Vinson said. "This time I purposely made sure I came to the Centerville Post Office."

It was President's Day and with no one in the office, she dropped nine envelopes in this box outside.

"I heard it go flunk so I know it went down into it," Vinson said.

Some had gift cards, others free ice cream coupons. One had a check.

After no one had gotten her mail, Vinson said she checked her mobile banking app.

"When I opened it, I could actually see the check," Vinson said. "It had been completely washed except for my signature."

The check had been cashed and none of the other eight envelopes arrived to their destination.

This isn't the first time neighbors have had issues with area postal service.

ABC 27 told you in November about a pile of opened mail that was found in the Killearn Lakes community.

Vinson questioned if a postal worker could be responsible for her situation.

"Somebody knows something and they know it in here and they're just not telling us," Vinson said.

I reached out to USPS about her allegation.

A spokesperson emailed me back saying "This type of alleged behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and the overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees... are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals."

In the meantime, Vinson told the people who didn't receive her mail as expected that it wouldn't be arriving.

"Watch the news and then you'll know why."

If you suspect something you sent in the mail has been stolen, you can report it to LCSO at 850-606-3300.

You can also file an online complaint with USPS here.

