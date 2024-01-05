Some see trash pick-up issues while others see improvement headed into New Year

Two months into a renewed county contract with Waste Pro, some Leon County neighbors are seeing inconsistent trash and recyling service.

Other neighbors say service has improved.

Watch the video to see where issues are happening and what you can do about.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Depending on who you ask, trash pick up can be an easy task or a daunting chore.

I've been following the new services Waste Pro is giving neighbors here in Leon County.

As the new year approaches, some say their trash pick-up has improved.

Others say they're not getting their money's worth.

"It's annoying you have to pay more for a service that's delivering less," said Waste Pro customer Chelisa Huse.

Huse is one of the over 23,000 neighbors they service.

All of them: paying $8 extra per month for increased services like not having to schedule pick-up for items that don't fit in their trash can.

Living in a more rural part of the county in Chaires, she said her and her neighbors have only seen their service decline.

"I checked with my kids today and this is the first time in a month both the trash and recycling got picked up," Huse said.

She called Waste Pro for an answer.

"They've said 'oh yeah, you're on our list and active,' and no one ever comes," Huse said.

I checked in with Waste Pro to see if they had any open services or notes on her account.

A spokesperson wrote back to me in statement saying they have never been contacted by Huse and noted one temporary stop of service.

Their team has also told me in the past that their team is quote "...committed to providing unincorporated Leon County residents with excellent service."

Some neighbors online also told me about their positive experiences since October.

One neighbor wrote "We have had no issues with Waste Pro. It is even better of a service with the new services they provide. Lawn debris and bulk pickup come every week now instead of every 2-3 weeks like before."

"No issues in 32312. Reliable, careful service," another said.

Huse said she hopes to see the service that others see soon.

"If they could increase the dependency of knowing your trash was going to come, people would be happier," Huse said.

It is also important to remember that trash pick-up next week will be pushed back one day due to the start of the New Year.