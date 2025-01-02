Some NE Tallahassee neighbors report increased coyote sightings

Neighbors living near a clearing of land by Chiles High School have reported seeing more coyotes in the area.

A wildlife expert says there is no cause for concern, and new developments in the area are likely the cause.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Northeast Tallahassee is home to more than 17,000 neighbors, but it's also a space for wildlife.

With more sightings of animals like coyotes, I'm taking a look at why people are noticing wildlife more in their neighborhoods.

Living in the area for more than 20 years, Arnett Moore said he is used to wildlife.

"Wildlife is part of the territory quite literally," Moore said.

However, his son-in-law spotted something that other neighbors had noticed.

"It was bigger than a dog, but not quite the size of a deer, but bigger than a dog per-say," Moore said.

Other Windsor Palm neighbors told me off-camera they've seen coyotes in the area.

To understand why more sightings are being reported in the area, I spoke to the executive director of the North Florida Wildlife Center Ryan Reines.

He says development in the area could be a factor.

"90 percent of animals do end up displaced when there's a large clearing per say or urban development or housing project," Reines said.

Reines said these animals have always called our neighborhoods home, but they may be seen more after leaving their old habitat.

"The wildlife was here way before us humans ever were and they are competing for the same space and resources as us," Reines said.

He said it's no cause for concern.

"9 times out of 10, that animal is just passing through and want nothing to do with us humans or our pets," Reines said.

In the meantime, Moore said he is going to keep his eye out for any more crossings near his home.

"Being able to visualize it or see it from inside the house I think would be intriguing," Moore said.

