Some Killearn Lakes neighbors under boil water notice

Neighbors living off of Buck Haven Trail were put under a boil water notice Wednesday.

Talquin Electric says the notice was issued after a break in the water main made by a third party.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

33 neighbors in Northeast Tallahassee are keeping a close eye on their tap water.

Neighbors are under a boil water notice off of Buck Haven Trail.

It started on Wednesday when Talquin posted on their social media asking neighbors to boil their water.

Crews were seen working on pipes off of Buck Haven Trail and Bitter Root Trail.

A spokesperson for Talquin told ABC 27 a third party broke a water main.

A project replacing pipes in the area started Monday, but it is not clear what caused the break in the water line.

Neighbors said water was brown Wednesday and has since cleared up a bit.

Experts with Talquin said that is normal during a water main break, but to boil your drinking water until further notice.

They also said to turn on an outdoor spigot or bathtub to flush out any particles in the water.

You can check the status of the boil water notice on Talquin’s website or by calling (850) 562-0125.

