Some Killearn Lakes neighbors could see sewer costs more than double

The City of Tallahassee sewer rate and surcharge is set to go up for neighbors in Killearn Lakes units one and two.

Neighbors impacted will go from paying about $14 per month to $37.

Imagine your sewer fee going from just over $14 a month to $37.

That's exactly what could happen to some neighbors in Northeast Tallahassee.

Neighbors in Killearn Lakes units one and two could be impacted.

Killearn Lakes Homeowners Association Map of Killearn Lakes Units 1 and 2

1,346 neighbors like Robert Daly could see a big jump in the price to put water and waste down the drain.

His first thought when he saw the news online:

"If they have to build new sewer lines or that for infrastructure for that, I get it," Daly said. "But I don't see that."

That's why he's asking:

"What's causing the increase?" Daly asked.

I worked to get answers for neighbors like Daly.

Via county documents, I was able to find neighbors were sent this letter in June letting them know about the change.

It details anagreement dating back to 2005between the county and city to put the more than 1,300 residents on a city sewage line.

The agreement was made after issues were found with septic tanks in the area.

The county built the infrastructure and turned it over to the city, but still left the county to collect the fee.

Fast forward to June 9, 2024, the City of Tallahassee sent Leon County a letter indicating the month rate and surcharge neighbors pay were going up starting October 1st.

City of Tallahassee

It says the increase is because "….City policy requires that the City fully recover the cost for services provided."

According to the the letter, neighbors in that area currently pay less than current users. This increase will align their rate to the rest of the city.

It's something Daly thinks neighbors don't know about.

"One neighbor I texted this morning about it was like 'are you kidding me? Thank god I am moving next year,'" Daly said. "I don't think everybody really knows what's going on."

I asked the City of Tallahassee for a further explanation on why the fee is going up.

They told me they cannot speak on behalf of decisions made impacting county residents, but confirmed the city is set to increase the price people pay to use their drain.

Staff with County Commissioner Brian Welch's office said the city is in charge of the logistics on where that fee will go and why it's needed.

They also told me the county is obligated under the 2005 agreement to collect the money for the city from those county neighbors.

In the meantime, Daly said he is still wondering why.

"That's where I think the people of Killearn need to go and ask those questions," Daly said.

While this is a city move, a public hearing is happening at the Leon County Board of County Commissioners meeting July 9 at 6.

