Sleep in Heavenly Peace Tallahassee prepare to host 100th ‘Build Day’ Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is reflecting on its impact in the Big Bend as it approaches its 100th “Build Day” scheduled Saturday.



“Build Day” is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at DISC Village. The organization has built about 3,580 beds for kids in Gadsden, Leon, and Wakulla Counties since its creation.

Watch the video below to hear how the organization has impacted the community and why they still needs help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than 7,000 volunteers.

Nearly 3,600 beds delivered.

Now, almost 100 “Build Days” after nearly 8 years.

It’s an achievement John Cousins, the president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Tallahassee chapter, never thought they’d reach.

“Who would have thought? Back then, when we first started, our first build was almost two bunks in over three hours. Now we're going to have 30 bunks in probably two and a half hours,” he said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for kids who don’t have comfortable sleeping arrangements.

At least 2-3% of kids don’t own beds, according to the national chapter, and sleep on blankets, couches, and even the floor.

That’s more than 10,000 kids in the Big Bend.

“Right now, I looked this morning, 125 applicants, 325 beds that we haven't even looked at, let alone the ones that are in process to be delivered,” Cousins said.

Their goal is to make sure no child goes without one.

Since the Tallahassee chapter’s creation, volunteers have built 3,580 beds for kids across Leon, Gadsden, and Wakulla Counties.

“It’s very special for volunteers to go deliver these beds to see firsthand what it means to these kids, and the smiles on their faces to say, ‘I have a bed,’” Cousins said.

This upcoming build, Cousins is hoping to help even more.

Volunteers will build 60 beds for kids in need.

And as for the future of the organization—

“If we had a permanent facility of a workshop, the 600 beds that we're building now would be double or triple because you could build during the week,” he said.

The 100th “Build Day” is scheduled for Saturday morning.

But Cousins says the organization still needs more bedding and mattresses to fill the need.

