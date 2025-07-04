Seven Oaks Parade in Killearn Lakes marks third return since COVID, continuing Fourth of July traditions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At least 50 Killearn Lakes neighbors celebrated the Fourth of July Friday through a parade that’s been part of the community for nearly 30 years.



The Seven Oaks Parade started in 1994 and returned in 2023 after stopping during the pandemic.

This year marks the 28th year of the parade.

Watch the video to learn more about the unique traditions of the celebration.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For long-time Killearn Lakes neighbor Deborah Merritt and her grandkids, Independence Day starts off early with a little work and creativity.

“This is our first year getting to have a golf cart,” she said.

These decorations aren't just for fun.

They're for the annual Seven Oaks Parade.

It's been in the community for nearly 30 years.

“You know, whether it was our children growing up on this circle or now we've gotten to have the fun of sharing with our grandchildren continuing to build those memories,” Merritt said.

A family started it in 1994.

But it disappeared in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Whenever I said I lived at Copperfield circle, they would ask me about Halloween and the July 4 parade,” Bilich, a co-organizer, said.

Until Susan Bilich arrived in 2022.

“I just started a post on social media, and from there, Kelly found me, Rachel found me, and some of the founders messaged,” she said. “We decided to get it going again for 2023.”

It brought back the tradition of riding bikes and carts, crowing a Little Miss Firecracker and a Little Uncle Sam, inviting the fire department for water fun and serving up hotdogs when it's all done.

"Every year, it seems like it's getting a little bigger," Rachel Strength, another organizer, said.

At least 50 neighbors showing up this year to meet new faces –

"It's just such a blessing, you know, just seeing it, like remembering it from my childhood and seeing my kids do it,” Kelly Allen, a co-organizer, said.

And even old ones.

"Life's so busy, a lot of times you don't get to hardly wave,” Merritt said. “So, it's just a great time to get to capture that friendship and neighborhood again.”

The organizers tell ABC 27's Brieanna Smith they're hoping even more neighbors show up to next year's celebration.

They say people can join its Facebook group, Seven Oaks Parade, for details.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.