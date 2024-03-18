SEE WHY: Tallahassee saw 81% increase in permits for single family homes

The number of single family housing projects granted approval in the last quarter of 2023 was an 81% jump from the same time in 2022.

A local developer says builders are working to keep inventory high and prices low.

Watch the video to hear from one neighbor who was environmental concerns over the growth:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the population in the capital city rising, so are the amount of homes being built in our neighborhoods.

County and city data show that the number of developers given the go-ahead for single family housing builds went up 81% from quarter 4 of 2022 to that same time in 2023.

74% of the permits for new homes in the last quarter of 2023 were in the for projects in the northeast.

I went to a local developer for perspective.

"We are growing faster than the existing housing stock we have," said Burga Demirel, a local developer and board member with Grow Tallahassee. "The question becomes: how do we catch up with the growth so that housing prices don't go up?"

Grow Tallahassee is a group promoting economic development in our area.

He said more housing is needed to even out home prices.

"Whether it is the housing market on the outskirts of Tallahassee or the housing market in the urban core, any kind of product is needed in Tallahassee," Demirel said.

I also wanted to speak with neighbors living in my area about their thoughts on the growth.

Cara Fleischer lives in the northeast near lots of construction.

"Thomasville Road isn't even recognizable from what it was even 10 years ago," Fleischer said.

She created the Tallahassee Green Faith Alliance, a group of houses of worship dedicated to environmental conservation.

She said she worries that lots of the growth is displacing wildlife, causing water run off and creating urban sprawl.

"I think Tallahassee needs to wake up and see that if we don't pay attention, the town is going to be sprawl and it's going to be like some of the places we don't enjoy," Fleischer said.

Demirel said growth is needed and wants neighbors to share their thoughts.

"Growth is inevitable and I guess we need to get around the table ASAP to figure out how we want to encourage the private sector to grow."

If you’re curious about development near you, you can check the Leon County Arc GIS map to learn more about what’s going up in your part of town.

