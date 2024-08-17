SEE WHO: Neighbors spent their Saturday reminding voters to vote.

Early voting ends Sunday, August 18th at 6 p.m.

Florida primary's are Tuesday, August 20th

See who is encouraging neighbors to vote.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The time to vote early is now. I’m Ashley Engle in the Tallahassee neighborhood where I spoke to some neighbors about how their getting the word out for voters to go and vote.

“We’re just encouraging people to get out and vote.”

Terraca jones is the president of the Tallahassee Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated. She tells me their organization had a get out and vote event Saturday.

Their goal was to remind voters to vote this upcoming election.

“We know that voting is significant in our lives and can impact our future.”

Jones said they had sores in different locations across the neighborhood waving signs saying “vote now”

She tells me this is the first time they did something like this, and they hope it helps the voter turnout

“The six precincts that we chose were based on low voter turnout from the 2022 results and we used that from the supervisor of elections information that they published. We’re just encouraging everyone to get out and vote. Vote early and get it done so we know that it counts.”

Early voting ends Sunday, August 18th at 6 pm. In Tallahassee I’m Ashley Engle, ABC 27

