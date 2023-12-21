SEE THE PHOTOS: Tiny NICU babies are ready for Santa in Tallahassee

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has shared photos of NICU babies dressed up and ready for the holidays.

TMH says they are home to both a Level II and the region’s only Level III neonatal intensive care unit. The team there works to make the NICU environment as comfortable as possible for babies and families.

TMH added that having a baby in the NICU can be unexpected and challenging for families. The NICU team does everything they can to bring a little joy.

TMH explained one of their night shift NICU nurses, Yamanda Williams, started this tradition in 2019 and leads the way each year on crafting a theme and décor for both the winter holidays and Halloween. See all the babies here.