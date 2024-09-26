SEE NOW: American Red Cross prepares ahead of Hurricane Helene

American Red Cross is preparing for aftermath from Hurricane Helene.

They have over 315 Red Cross volunteers from across America.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

With Hurricane Helene getting ready to make landfall in Tallahassee, the American Red Cross has all hands on deck.

American Red Cross says they’ll be working through the night to get ready to help neighbors recover from the storm.

I spoke to American Red Cross public affairs team member, Kim Mailes, who says what things are looking like ahead of Helene.

“The biggest thing we can bring to people is hope. Hope that things are going to be okay., and they they’re going to recover. Right now, at 10am this morning there were 600 people in the shelters. That number has gone up since that time, and overnight they’ll be a large shelter population.”

Mailes says the nine Red Cross regions will provide relief and recovery assistance to those who are affected.