SEE HOW: Tallahassee Memorial plans on taking the scary out of healthcare for Leon County youth

On Wednesday, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare planned a Halloween party for pediatric patients.

Patients had the option to receive a costume, bag full of goods as well as arts and crafts activities.

Watch the video to hear from TMH's Child Life Specialist, Zoe Zablocki regarding the initiative.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A not so spooky start to the holiday season, for some kids who may already be dealing with a scary situation.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare hosted a Halloween Party for pediatric patients.

It's a part of TMH's "Child Life program" designed to take the scary out of healthcare.

The children and their families took part in arts and crafts; and of course there were treats.

"Yeah we got a lot of cool costumes that [Spirit Halloween] donated this year. — These funds allow us to get legos, slime-making stuff and coloring books for kids too." said Zoe Zablocki, Child Life Specialist of TMH.

Funding for the celebration was provided through Spirit Halloween's "Spirit of Children" program.

So far, that's raised $299,000 for TMH.