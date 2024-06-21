SEE HOW: Pancake Fundraiser helps animal community while inspiring kids to give back

The Oasis Center for Women and Girls held a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser.

Proceeds will be donated to the Leon County Humane Society.

Watch the video to hear from organizers and campers about the lessons learned on community involvement.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Raising money for our furry friends!

Nylah Smith, Camper - "We want to raise money for the shelter of animals and help them make sure they're safe and taken care of."

I'm Kenya Cardonne, your neighborhood reporter in Northeast Tallahassee.

The breakfast the Oasis Center for Women and Girls served might be gone now, but the impact it's having on the community is sure to stay.

The smell of pancake batter and sizzling bacon filled the air Friday morning outside the Oasis Center for Women and Girls.

Nyiah Humphery, Camper- "They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day.."

And it's through the simple act of making it, that these girls planned to get involved in their community.

Cece Pierre, Lead Facilitator with Oasis Center for Women and Girls - "So this week is our 'Girls Change the World Week' so we do a lot of community things surrounding volunteerism, advocacy.."

Lead Facilitator Cece Pierre tells me last year's Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser did so well, that they decided to do it again. This time it's benefiting the Leon County Humane Society.

The girls with the summer camp tell me they chose the Humane Society because they are passionate about helping animals, especially following the May 10th tornadoes.

Rosemary Dawn Wyatt, Camper - "It's really important because there are also a lot of injured animals whose homes got destroyed and we need to help that and a lot of injured pets."

Organizers say they're proud they were able to raise at least $1500, but even more proud of the girls for the way they uplifted their fellow neighbors.

Pierre - "Making other people happy: that's one of the goals a lot of the girls had.. just to encourage other people to be happy."

Smith - "This whole activity thing was really fun for all of us, showing how well we can set everything out, get prepared.. just to serve people!"

Next week's theme for the summer camp is Girls to the Rescue, during which the girls will learn and explore the importance of live-saving careers like law enforcement and healthcare workers.

In Northeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

