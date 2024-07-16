SEE HOW MUCH: Sewer rates officially going up in units 1 and 2 of Killearn Lakes

Sewer rates and fees will go from a combined total of $14 monthly to $37 for neighbors on city sewer lines in Killearn Lakes units 1 and 2.

Even though they did not set the rate, county leaders had to vote on moving it forward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors living in one large part of Killearn Lakes will be seeing a sewer fee and rate increase in fewer than three months.

ABC 27 told you in July about the proposal to increase sewer rates in this neighborhood. Now, that plan is moving forward.

Sewer fees and rates are going from a total of $14 monthly to $37 starting October 1st for more than 1,300 homes in Killearn lakes.

It's something neighbor Robert Daly said in early July his neighbors are unhappy about.

"One neighbor I texted this morning about it was like 'are you kidding me? Thank god I am moving next year,'" Daly said.

This all started in 2005 when the city of Tallahassee and Leon county agreed to put sewer infrastructure in the area.

The city operates the system even though the neighbors served are in the county.

However, the county collects the fee to give to the city.

The agreement from 2005 states that the city can up the fee and rate whenever they wish.

One June 9, city staff wrote they will be doing just that.

Wednesday, I looked into a vote county leaders made on the decision last week.

I found that leaders voted 6 to one to move forward.

The one no vote: commissioner Brian Welch.

"The city 100% has the right to do this," Welch said. "It does not mean it's the right thing to do."

He said the city should collect the money.

"It benefits only the city," Welch said. "The city's utility is the benefactor of this collection of money."

County attorney Chasity O'steen said they have no say on the increase.

"Our hands are tied," O'Steen said.

Two neighbors came out to the meeting.

Neighbor Elaine Crumhout said this will be hard for people living here.

"I find it insensitive to citizens and I think truly it should reconsidered," she said.

Not all neighbors are on the sewer system here, but will still have to pay the increased ready to serve fee.

While county leaders voted to move forward, they asked for a report detailing the history of the agreement and the rates city neighbors pay.

Neighbors impacted by the increase should have already been notified.