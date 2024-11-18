SEE HOW: Families in Leon and Gadsden County benefit from Healthy Families Florida's latest partnership

Welcome Baby USA partnered with HFF to provide 500 baby kits to families with newborns within the state of Florida.

Watch the video to hear from the organization's Executive Director as she shares the value initiatives like this bring to the families they help serve.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Taking stress off the shoulders of families with newborns in Gadsden and Leon County.

That's the goal of the latest partnership involving the Healthy Families Florida branch in the Northeast Tallahassee.

In October, Welcome Baby USA partnered with HFF to provide 500 baby kits to families with newborns within the state of Florida.

The kits include essential items for newborns in the first few weeks of life: diapers, wipes even the baby's first book.

In the first three weeks, the local Health Families branch has already hand-delivered seven of these 20 kits to families in Leon and Gadsden County.

The organization currently serves 22 expecting families. That includes seven who just had babies within the past two months.

"So, we know that when babies are born there's stress. — So this kit was put together to ease that financial burden on families and ease that stress at those really important and critical weeks of a baby's life," said Rebekkah Sheetz, Executive Director of Health Families Florida.

These essentials can cost a family anywhere from $400-$500 but this initiative helps provide these kits to members free of charge.