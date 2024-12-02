Season of giving: How Tallahassee groups are fighting holiday food insecurity

1 in 9 people in the Big Bend face food insecurity. The holidays can add to that strain.

Local law firm Scott and Wallace will provide 250 turkeys to families in need for the Christmas holiday.

Watch the video to hear what other groups across Tallahassee are doing to fight food insecurity.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the season of gift giving around the corner, neighbors tell me thousands of families are choosing between food on the able or presents under the tree.

Neighbors across Tallahassee are working to keep their pantry full during the holidays and beyond.

"We want to make sure families aren't deciding between a meal together or presents for kids," said attorney Robert Scott.

Scott and his law partner Clint Wallace both said it's important to give back during the season of giving.

Within 90 minutes Monday, the team at Scott and Wallace received 250 calls for their Christmas turkey giveaway.

Office administrator Kimberlee Mathis took many of those calls.

"People are always appreciative," Mathis said. "You can hear it in their voice."

Another place families turn to for food: the Emergency Care Help Organization.

Case manager Falone Hilaire said the holidays can be challenging for families.

"Children are out of school, so they don't have the free lunches at school so parents are needing more food," Hilaire said.

The need for food is one reason why Brittany Christie with the Salvation Army said they get presents in homes each Christmas.

"We have our Angel Tree program and that's exactly what it's geared towards is families who are dealing with financial challenges who still want to make Christmas what it should be for any child," Christie said.

She said this holiday season, they reached capacity for the number of families applying for The Angel Tree wishlist and saw a record turnout for their annual holiday meal.

"It's that time of year," Christie said. "It's colder outside and people are definitely looking for a warm meal."

With groups across the Big Bend and South Georgia stepping up, Scott said it is good to see the spirit of giving in action.

"Let's do it together and make a difference in Tallahassee and beyond," Scott said.

If you want to help feed families, Christie said the Salvation Army is looking for donations of food. You can drop it by their office at 2410 Allen Road in Tallahassee or call 850-222-0304 for more information.

For a full list of where you can find food this holiday season, head to fightinghunger.org.

