Program works to help students with disabilities in Leon County and beyond

The High School High Tech Program has helped students with disabilities with job skills and higher education training for 30 years.

It's run by The Able Trust and Ability First locally at 4 Leon County schools along with Wakulla High and Madison County High.

Watch the video to hear how one alumni says it helped him.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Only about 27.5% of Florida students with disabilities go on to education or training programs after graduating high school.

One program aims to change that.

The Able Trust helps students here and at schools all across our Leon county neighborhoods prepare for the future through their High School High Tech program.

Zachary Staubitz said he had to overcome some challenges through his school years.

"I was diagnosed with ADHD and autism at the ages of 5 and 7 years old," Staubitz said.

He said he had some issues with concentration and forming concise goals for the future.

Staubitz went to Tallahassee State College, formerly Tallahassee Community College, and is now a student at Florida State University after completing the High School High Tech Program.

"That's when I learned about which major I wanted to do which was communications, which I am passionate about," Staubitz said.

The High School High Tech Program was created by the Able Trust.

It's a group that partners with the Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation to give students like Zachary job skills training and higher education preparedness.

They partner with local non-profit Ability First to help students through aptitude tests, internships, job shadowing and more.

The program is offered at 4 Leon County public and private schools as well as at Wakulla High School and Madison County High School.

President and CEO of The Able Trust Allison Chase said it's needed for students with disabilities across the state.

"The students that are served through High School High Tech often don't see themselves going into post secondary education but it's something we know they can do," Chase said.

Their data shows that only about 27.5% of Florida students with disabilities go on to higher education or training programs.

Through High School High Tech, that number jumps to 54%.

They aim to increase their enrollment from 1,200 students statewide to 5,000 in four years.

Staubitz said he is glad to see other students in Leon County and beyond get the skills they need to thrive.

"I wouldn't know where I would be in the future," Staubitz said.

If your student is interested in the program, go to The Able Trust's website.

