PREVIEW: Phase II of the Magnolia Drive Trail Improvements Start Wednesday

The Leon County Government is set to begin Phase II of the Magnolia Drive Trail Improvements on Wednesday, May 8th.

The overall goal of this project is to enhance connectivity and safety along the South Magnolia Drive Corridor.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Starting Wednesday, the city of Tallahassee will move into Phase II of the Magnolia Drive Trial Improvements.

These enhancements will range from Pontiac Drive to Diamond Street.

The county will temporarily close and detour traffic around the area as the project comes together.

Armando Ramos lives in the neighborhood.

He tells ABC 27 even though the road closure may not impact him directly; he's concerned for his neighbors.

"Generally, the neighborhood is around 55 and older population. They walk all day long so if vehicular traffic is going to increase, it's going to affect the people who take a walk during the afternoon."

Construction is scheduled to end late-2025.