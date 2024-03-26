PREVIEW: Goldie Sound Productions keeping local artists "In The Mix"

Goldie Sound Productions is connecting local creatives with industry professionals through their quarterly In The Mix Event.

This quarter the recording studio will feature music mogul, J.R. McKee as a guest speaker.

Watch the video to hear from the studio's owner about the importance of marketing music as an artist.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Producer, Mo Hendrixx said, "fortunately we're going to have one of the masters of the industry showing us the secrets, the tips and what else you need to know to show that product that you got."

Connecting local artists with industry professionals.

Over in our Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood, Goldie Sound Productions is set to host another quarterly In The Mix event.

They're giving aspiring artists feedback to effectively launch their brands and music careers.

The special guest for this quarter is Grammy award winner, J.R. McKee.

McKee will cover the topic of marketing music as an independent artist.

Owner of Goldie Sound, Adrian Dickey explains what he hopes creatives walk away with after attending Thursday's event.

"J.R. has a host of information. He's very successful at digital marketing in particular so I'm hoping they walk away with some different techniques and knowledge on just how to navigate that." said Dickey.

Goldie Sound's In The Mix is set to kick off on Thursday, March 28th from 8-11 PM at their recording studio located off of E Tennessee Street.

