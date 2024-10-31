Polls show high election anxiety; how Leon County voters are feeling

An Associated Press poll shows 7 in 10 Americans say they are anxious or frustrated with this year's election cycle.

Some voters in Tallahassee say they are uneasy, while other are excited.

Watch the video to hear what mental health professionals say is the cause:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A poll from the Associated Press shows more than 7 in 10 Americans are feeling anxious about the election.

With less than 5 days until Election Day, I asked voters how they're feeling and spoke with area experts on why some are on edge.

Wilson Harden and Alyson Mccomas said they were glad to get their early vote done Thursday.

As for the campaign cycle and the ads that come with it:

"I am ready for them to be done," Harden said.

The two tell me the polarization and political attacks have gotten too much and make them uneasy.

"Even if I know consciously that it's not true, seeing it, getting bombarded with that constantly, it subconsciously starts to affect you," Mccomas said.

Director of FSU Anxiety and Behavioral Health Clinic Brad Schmidt said that is true.

"Every commercial is a reminder of these possible threats it seems like. Our brains are designed to tune in to threats," Schmidt said. "It's an adaptive way for us to manage the world."

The volume of those messages is what Bright Future Behavioral Health counselor Kristen Shriver said can make the anxiety hard to escape.

"It's constantly surrounding you so even when you try to take a step back from politics in an election year, it's hard to get away from," Shriver said.

Not everyone is as nervous.

Trey Watson voted early at the Northeast Branch Library and said he is excited to see the results.

"It was my first time voting so I took in all the information and I read well, studied well and I think I liked what I did," Watson said.

For those who are feeling uneasy, Schmidt said to give yourself this important reminder.

"A lot of this is outside of your control," Schmidt said. "You need to try to do your best to remind yourself can't really do anything about this and the ultimate outcome of the election isn't going to be decided by you."

That's what both Harden and Mccomas said they're doing.

"The world will spin on," Harden said.

For those feeling anxious and in need of help, the non-profit Crisis Text Line has set up an election anxiety line. You can text "ELECTION" to this number on your screen.

