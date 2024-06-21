PLAN AHEAD: July 4th celebration set for Tallahassee's Tom Brown Park; here's what to expect

Tallahassee's Fourth of July celebration is planned for Tom Brown Park on Thursday, July 4.

Fireworks are planned for 9:50 p.m.

Read the news release below so you can plan your celebration at the park.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

Get in the patriotic spirit and head to Tom Brown Park this Fourth of July for the City of Tallahassee's Celebrate America event. Taking place on Thursday, July 4, from 6-10 p.m., you and your family can enjoy live music and a spectacular fireworks display.

Taking the stage from 6:30-7 p.m. will be cast members from Leon High School's Choral Department summer musical, "The Music Man." Just after 7 p.m., the Kenny Hill Band will take the stage, followed by Revival from 8:20-9:45 p.m.

The dazzling fireworks display, sponsored by the City's Natural Gas Utility, lights up the sky starting at 9:50 p.m.

There will be food trucks and activities for children at the event. For more details about vendors at the event, visit Talgov.com/Parks [talgov.com]. Attendees are also welcome to pack a picnic. Beer will be available for sale to those 21 and older with a valid ID.

Since there is limited parking within the park, StarMetro, the City's public transportation department, will offer free shuttles to Tom Brown Park, picking riders up in the parking lot at the former Sears, 1500 Apalachee Parkway. Additional details about shuttle service will be provided at Talgov.com/Parks [talgov.com] closer to the event. For handicap parking within the park, be sure to bring your placard and check with a parking attendant upon arrival at Tom Brown Park for assistance.

Basic rules for the Celebrate America event include:



All vehicular access to Tom Brown Park will be closed at 8:30 p.m. or earlier based on parking availability.

No personal fireworks (including sparklers) or grills are allowed.

No personal tents are permitted in the concert area.

No pets (except service animals) are permitted at the Celebrate America event.

In the event of inclement weather, an announcement with safety directions will be made over the main stage speakers. Bad weather could cause portions of the event to be delayed or cancelled. Day-of event information will be available at Twitter.com/COTParks [twitter.com] and Facebook.com/COTParks [facebook.com].

Additionally, some amenities in Tom Brown Park will be impacted by the event. The dog park will be closed on July 4 and will reopen at 7 a.m. on July 5. The disc golf course will remain open for limited use on July 4, with some holes not playable due to event activities.

Celebrate America is presented by the City of Tallahassee and is coordinated by the City's Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Department (PRNA). For more information, please contact PRNA at 850-891-3866 or visit Talgov.com/Parks [talgov.com].