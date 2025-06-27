Pancakes with a purpose: How you can support Oasis campers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Oasis Center for Women and Girls campers are doing more than just making fun summer memories. Campers are serving up breakfast to help support another local nonprofit.
- Friday June 27th, the Girls Can Change the World campers will host their annual pancake breakfast.
- Campers are serving up pancakes, sausages and more from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- An $8 or more donation is appreciated. Money raised will be used to make a donation to Habitat for Humanity.
