Pancakes with a purpose: How you can support Oasis campers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Oasis Center for Women and Girls campers are doing more than just making fun summer memories. Campers are serving up breakfast to help support another local nonprofit.



Friday June 27th, the Girls Can Change the World campers will host their annual pancake breakfast.

Campers are serving up pancakes, sausages and more from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

An $8 or more donation is appreciated. Money raised will be used to make a donation to Habitat for Humanity.

