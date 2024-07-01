Open house and dedication date announced for Tallahassee Florida Temple

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will open to the public this fall. Monday, ABC 27 received the following news release about the project's status. Watch our report on the construction of the temple in the video above.

NEWS RELEASE:

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the open house and dedication dates for the Tallahassee Florida Temple.

A public open house will run from Monday, November 4, through Saturday, November 23, excluding Sundays. A media day will be held on Monday, October 28, 2024, and invited guests will tour the temple Tuesday, October 29, and Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple in two sessions on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

The dedicatory sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast to all units of the Tallahassee Florida Temple district. More details will be announced later.

The Tallahassee Florida Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson during the closing session of general conference in April 2020.

At a time when temples around the world were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Nelson comforted Church members by reminding them that although temples were not open for worship, they could focus their thoughts on Jesus Christ. “Jesus Christ is at the center of everything we do in the temple,” the prophet taught. “We pray that you will begin anew truly to hear, hearken to, and heed the words of the Savior. I promise that decreased fear and increased faith will follow.”

The Tallahassee Florida Temple will be built on a 4.97-acre site located at 2440 Papillion Way. Plans call for a single-story temple, of approximately 29,000 square feet, with a center spire. The temple project will also include a distribution center.

The following temples in Florida have been announced, are under construction or are in operation: the Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tallahassee and Tampa Temples.

There are more than 170,000 Latter-day Saints in nearly 275 congregations in Florida, which is in the far Southeastern United States.

Latter-day Saints worship in temples for several reasons: to make sacred promises with God, to learn more about God’s plan for His children and the central role of Jesus Christ in that plan, and to unite families for eternity.

