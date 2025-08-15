ONE YEAR LATER: Some neighbors report improvement, continued problems with Tallahassee USPS following audit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A year after a federal audit revealed large amounts of delayed mail, late trips, and mishandling of mail, some neighbors say they're facing the same issues, while others say the service has improved.



The audit was conducted in June 2024, and a new postmaster was assigned shortly after

Last year’s audit only looked at Tallahassee Processing and Distribution Facilities— not the retail or delivery operations.

In June 2024, an audit revealed major problems with USPS mail services in Tallahassee, like delayed mail and improper handling of packages.

One year later, ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith is asking neighbors if they’ve seen any improvement, and the reviews are mixed.

Last year, Realtor Kelly Vinson told ABC 27 her checks and gift cards were stolen.

She put them in this collection bin at the Centerville Road location

"It had been completely washed except for my signature,” Vinson said last year.

Now, she says she hasn’t had a problem since, but she sends mail off inside instead.

“One of the things I do with my business is when people have birthdays, I send them a card a handwritten card, and then a $5 gift card from Paper Fox, and I’ve not had anybody not get it,” she said.

But Alisha Sharp says it’s different for her.

She uses Informed Delivery to track her mail.

Today’s delivery came as expected.

“It’s matching. It’s — normally, it's off,” Sharp said.

But she says that’s not always the case.

She’s filed multiple complaints over missing mail and mail being placed in the wrong mailbox.

“My husband and I just celebrated our five-year anniversary, and we were brokenhearted when a lot of our relatives sent gifts through the mail, cards and stuff, and we didn't get most of them,” she said.

Smith asked USPS about changes made since the audit, but they didn’t get into specifics.

In a statement, a representative said last year’s audit only looked at Tallahassee Processing and Distribution Facilities— not the retail or delivery operations— where many neighbors report problems.

To clarify, the report to which you referred was focused solely on operations at the Tallahassee Processing and Distribution Facility. Retail and delivery operations in Tallahassee, which are overseen by the Tallahassee Postmaster, were not included in the 2024 report. USPS Representative

It goes on to say that “all available mail” is being “delivered daily,” and says “local management” is continuing to improve “customers’ experience.”

Providing efficient, dependable, and affordable service is of paramount importance to the U.S. Postal Service. Local management reports that all available mail and packages are being delivered daily. Local management in Tallahassee and across the nation are focused on continuously improving our customers’ experience and working swiftly to address their concerns. USPS Representative

Still, neighbors say the problems aren’t being fixed fast enough.

“It really is a hassle when that's how we typically depend on getting our mail, so I have just basically resulted in paperless billing, which I absolutely hate,” Sharp said.

At least 40 other neighbors have told Smith about similar issues on the NextDoor app like mail being sent to the USPS Jacksonville Regional Processing Distribution Center multiple times, leading to longer delays.

USPS says people can reach out to their local office to report issues.

